Five sets of twins cause double-takes at school in Bristol
Primary schools teachers are seeing double as five sets of twins start at the same school in Bristol.
The twins, which are not all identical, have all started in reception year at Hillcrest Primary School this term.
Gina Lewis, the school's head teacher, said having so many twins was a first for the school.
"In all of my teaching years, I've had one sets of twins in a classroom. Five is quite extraordinary," she said.
09 Oct 2017
