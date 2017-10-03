Video

An immigration lawyer has accused the Home Office of intentionally creating a "hostile atmosphere for immigrants and their families".

Jan Doerfel, a barrister who specialises in immigration, says the "excessive and scandalous waiting times" for appeal hearings are "all part of the government's aim to reduce immigration".

The Home Office disputes there is a backlog and said the delays were to do with the complexity of individual applications.

It said people have been notified their applications are not straightforward and that it was inappropriate to return their travel documents prior to a decision being made.