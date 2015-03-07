Video
Avon and Somerset Police 'at tipping point'
Avon and Somerset's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has said the government must think again about police budgets if services are to be maintained at current levels.
Sue Mountstevens and Chief Constable Andy Marsh sent a report to the government, calling for funding cuts to stop, citing "extremely severe consequences" should they continue.
Ms Mountstevens explained what services will be affected if more cuts are imposed.
