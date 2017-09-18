Video
The Bristol developer that breaks the planning rules
The BBC in the West has been investigating a Bristol-based property developer which has broken the rules with many of the buildings it puts up.
As a result, the Inside Out West team has reported on whether council planning departments are doing enough to protect communities from over development.
Watch Inside Out West tonight at 19:30 BST on BBC One in the West, or afterwards on the BBC iPlayer, to see more.
-
18 Sep 2017
- From the section Bristol