Miracle baby born the size of a tennis ball now home

Video

Hannah Wicks was just 16 weeks pregnant when she and her partner Steve McSween learned their baby had stopped growing.

Poppy was born at 25 weeks weighing 0.8lb and the size of a tennis ball.

The proud parents, from Severn Beach in South Gloucestershire, managed a brief kiss before Holly was taken to neo-natal intensive care at Southmead Hospital.

Now back at home, Poppy weighs in at a "huge" 4lb 10oz and her parents say their "miracle baby" should offer hope to others.