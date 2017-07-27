Beattie, 3, raises money for Grenfell nursery children

Video

A three-year-old girl from Bristol is raising money for children affected by the Grenfell Tower block fire.

Beattie saw the images of the tower block burning in London in June and told staff at Charlton Nursery she wanted to do something to help.

It inspired them to organise a week of fundraising activities, and the money raised will go to the Grenfell Nursery which was based in the tower.

Beattie will travel to London to hand over the cheque.