Watch: Bristol Belle inflated to mark 50 years since she first flew.

In 1967, a team of balloonists including Bristol's Don Cameron introduced the sport of hot air ballooning to the UK. They made the first successful flight in the Bristol Belle from RAF Weston-on-the-Green in Oxford.

The Belle was the first modern balloon in Britain and it was developed by four members of the Bristol Gliding Club - Bill Malpas, Mark Westwood, Giles Bulmer, and Don Cameron.

Although there are too many holes in it for the Belle to fly now, it was inflated to mark the 50th anniversary of that first flight.