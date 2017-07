Video

The sisters of murdered Bijan Ebrahimi say they are devastated by a report into his death.

Bijan Ebrahimi was beaten to death and set alight on a Bristol estate amid false claims he was a paedophile.

Mr Ebrahimi's sisters, Mojgan Kahayatian and Manisha Moores, said the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) report showed "how terrible a life he had during those last few years".