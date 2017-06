Video

The Conservative Jack Lopresti has retained the seat of Filton and Bradley Stoke though his majority has been cut to around 4,000 - from 10,000 in 2015.

He said it hadn't been a good night for the Tories "up and down the country".

"We've had a lot of elections in the past few years... and I'd probably put it down to that".

