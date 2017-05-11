'Suspended coffee' initiative taking off in Bristol

Video

Several cafes and bars in Bristol are now offering "suspended coffees".

The international scheme allows customers to buy an extra coffee for someone who cannot afford to pay for their own.

The movement has grown in popularity since it began in Italy several years ago and has been embraced by hundreds of coffee shops around the world.

Jennifer Best of Poco Tapas Bar in Stokes Croft said the scheme has been "incredibly popular" and "makes people feel good".