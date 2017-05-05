Video

The first "metro mayor" for the West of England is Conservative Tim Bowles.

In his acceptance speech he spoke of feeling honoured in being elected to the role which will see him take responsibility for key areas such as housing, roads and jobs.

Mr Bowles secured a total of 70,300 votes following the second preference count, compared to Mr Mansell's 65,923.