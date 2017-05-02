Video

The airport once fielded 90 passengers a day but now it is more like 21,000.

Bristol Airport is celebrating 60 years since passenger flights began.

From a small civilian airport at Lulsgate Bottom to a huge international airport servicing dozens of destinations, it has had a chequered history.

It hopes to double its size over the next few years to handle as many as 15 million passengers.

BBC Points West presenter David Garmston has taken a look back at the history of the airport.