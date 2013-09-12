Media player
Bristol Harbour appeal to secure historic Underfall boatyard
A masterplan has been unveiled to secure the future of one of Bristol Harbour's historic boatyards.
Some £3.5m has already been raised to develop the Underfall Yard, but an appeal for a final £500,000 has been made to restore the site which opened more than 200 years ago and is home to one of the world's oldest slipways.
12 Sep 2013
