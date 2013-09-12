A blacksmith at the Underfall Yard in Bristol
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bristol Harbour appeal to secure historic Underfall boatyard

A masterplan has been unveiled to secure the future of one of Bristol Harbour's historic boatyards.

Some £3.5m has already been raised to develop the Underfall Yard, but an appeal for a final £500,000 has been made to restore the site which opened more than 200 years ago and is home to one of the world's oldest slipways.

  • 12 Sep 2013
Go to next video: Boats lit-up for Christmas parade