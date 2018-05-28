Media player
Birmingham homes and streets flooded after downpour
Birmingham was hit by a month's worth of rainfall in an hour on Sunday - wreaking havoc in the city.
Scenes captured by members of the public include a bus driving through floodwater, a submerged garden, and a leaky church roof.
28 May 2018
