'My parents don't know I do drag'

Birmingham Pride: My parents don't know I'm drag artist
As drag act Yshee Black, James Bartholomew hosts lip-syncing competitions in his home city of Birmingham.
Although his parents know he is gay, they are still unaware of his alter ego.
Ahead of Birmingham Pride weekend, the 26-year-old spoke to BBC WM about the difficulties he's faced as a black man in the industry.
26 May 2018
