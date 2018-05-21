The mini-Mercedes for young patients
Children in mini Mercedes before surgery in Sandwell

Children are being given a lift in a remote-control car to calm their nerves before minor operations..

A mini Mercedes is being used to take young patients to theatre at Sandwell Hospital in West Bromwich.

Three-year-old Gavy Saini, who was having tooth extraction surgery, was the first patient to give it a test drive.

