Primary school in royal wedding lunch
People in the Midlands have been gearing up for Saturday's wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Children at a Birmingham school were among thousands across the country to take part in their own royal wedding lunch.

Other people are looking forward to visiting Windsor for the big day.

  • 18 May 2018
