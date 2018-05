Video

It's a wedding cake like no other - the happy couple baked to perfection.

Amateur baker Lara Mason, from Brownhills in the West Midlands, has made a life-sized cake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to celebrate their marriage in Windsor on 19 May.

Unfortunately, this cake doesn't have an invitation to the official event and instead will be displayed at the Cake International show in Birmingham in November.

Royal wedding couple good enough to eat