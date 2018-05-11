'It's the Olympic Games for singers'
Eurovision: When Birmingham hosted the singing Olympics

Dana International, Ulrika Jonsson and of course, Sir Terry Wogan - it's Eurovision 1998.

It's 20 years since the UK last hosted the event, and the event held in Birmingham was one to remember, not least for Israeli singer Dana International who made history by becoming the first transsexual woman to win the contest with her song, Diva.

