The election-winning teenagers

Local election results 2018: Teens elected in Dudley
Two teenagers, both Conservatives, are thought to be the youngest elected councillors on Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council in a generation.
Jake Cooper, 18, returned to King Edward VI College, Stourbridge, this morning after being elected to represent Belle Vale.
While Joe Roberts, 19, who won the Halesowen North seat, praised his party for championing young people.
04 May 2018
