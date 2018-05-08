Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birmingham 'Super Prix' will return in 2019
Motor racing will return to Birmingham's streets after an absence of nearly 30 years.
Formula 3000 cars raced along a 2.6-mile city centre circuit between 1986 and 1990.
But the Super Prix attracted noise and disruption complaints from people living in the city centre.
West Midlands Metro Mayor Andy Street has announced plans to revive the event from next year.
