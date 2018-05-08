A lazy person's guide to cutting plastic
When Eleanor Harris made a new year's resolution to cut plastic from her life, she wasn't sure if she would stick with it.

But the psychology teacher from Wolverhampton said it has been "embarrassingly easy" to find plastic-free alternatives to her usual shopping.

She also reckons her new buying habits have saved her a lot of money.

