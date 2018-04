Video

Teams have been working through the night at the scene of a burst water main in Wednesbury, South Staffordshire Water says.

One woman was rescued from a house and cars were submerged on Thursday, with flood water up to 3m (9.8ft) deep in places.

Power engineers damaged the pipe while installing new electricity cables in Leabrook Road.

Three schools and a Midland Metro car park were forced to close.