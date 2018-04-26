Burst main turns street into river
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Burst Wednesbury water main turns street into river

A burst water main in Wednesbury has turned the street into a raging river and left cars stranded.

The main on Leabrook Road was damaged by a third party, South Staffordshire Water said.

A woman has been rescued and pupils at a nearby primary school have been sent home.

  • 26 Apr 2018