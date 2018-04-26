Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Burst Wednesbury water main turns street into river
A burst water main in Wednesbury has turned the street into a raging river and left cars stranded.
The main on Leabrook Road was damaged by a third party, South Staffordshire Water said.
A woman has been rescued and pupils at a nearby primary school have been sent home.
26 Apr 2018
