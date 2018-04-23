Media player
Serving up more female tennis coaches
The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) says it wants to double the number of female tennis coaches in Britain to 1,600 in the next five years.
The LTA, the governing body in Britain, outlined the plans at its Women's Coach Conference in Birmingham.
One coach says matching female instructors to female players is particularly important.
23 Apr 2018
