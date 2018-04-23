Boy recovers from five-organ transplant

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boy recovering well after five-organ transplant
A seven-year-old boy has undergone a five-organ transplant at Birmingham Children's Hospital.
Jay Crouch is the first child in nearly 20 years to undergo the complex procedure at the hospital, receiving two new kidneys, a liver, pancreas and small bowel.
It means that for the first time in his life, Jay, from Market Harborough, is now able to swallow food.
-
23 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-43872737/boy-recovering-well-after-five-organ-transplantRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window