'I thought my dad was lost forever'

Video

A video of a man with dementia singing in the car that became an internet sensation has led to his son to write a book exploring their relationship.

The carpool karaoke-style video starring Ted McDermott, 81, and his son Simon attracted more than 60 million views after it was published on YouTube in 2016.

It was filmed to raise awareness of dementia and a subsequent charity album raised more than £150,000 for the Alzheimer's Society.

Now Simon McDermott has written a book about his father's life growing up in Wolverhampton in the 1940s and how music is helping them cling on to cherished family memories.

