From London to Sydney: Musician in demand
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Rare' dilruba musician in demand around the world

Kirpal Singh Panesar, from Handsworth Wood in Birmingham, is regarded as one of the leading dilruba performers in the world.

The "rare" Punjabi instrument is shaped like the sitar and its sound has been likened to the human voice.

The 38-year-old has performed in Singapore, Sydney and Buckingham Palace, with dates in USA to follow.

Video journalist: Craig Lewis

  • 16 Apr 2018