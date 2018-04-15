Hybrid car fire 'started deliberately'

Video

A car fire that caused £3,000 of damage to a family's home after the vehicle burst into flames on the driveway appears to have been started deliberately.

Miles Freeman and his fiancee Tanya Krupenko's Volvo XC90 was charging on their drive in Moseley, Birmingham, on 8 April when it became engulfed in flames.

They were alerted by the car alarm going off and evacuated their home with their three children before calling emergency crews.

Mr Freeman, 46, who owns a battery recycling company, said the CCTV footage from outside his home shows a young man pouring some sort of fuel onto the vehicle before lighting it and fleeing.

He told BBC News he was surprised as he did not feel initially that the incident was suspicious.

West Midlands Police said it was treating the fire as criminal damage.