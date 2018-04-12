Car engulfed in flames on drive

Media player
Hybrid Volvo car engulfed in flames on Birmingham drive
A hybrid car that was charging has burst into flames, causing damage estimated at £3,000 to a family's home.
Miles Freeman and his fiancee Tanya Krupenko's Volvo XC90 was on their drive in Moseley, Birmingham.
The couple immediately evacuated their three children from the house.
Volvo said safety was its "core" priority and that it had arranged a loan car for the family.
