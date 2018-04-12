Molineux's greatest ever goal?

Video

Ruben Neves scored the goal of a lifetime as Wolves moved to within two points of promotion to the Premier League.

And his stunning 35-yard volley against Derby County on Wednesday night left Wolves fans wondering if it was the greatest goal ever scored by their team at Molineux.

Taking delivery from a Derby half clearance more than 30 yards out, Neves flicked the ball up, took careful aim and drilled his dipping right-foot volley just under Scott Carson's bar.

Derby boss Gary Rowett said: "Their second goal was sensational. I have said it before but for me Neves is the best player I have seen in the Championship. He is too good for the Championship. He is a Champions League player.

"At one point I thought should I applaud that [the goal]. It would have felt wrong but that is how good it was."