Injured footballer turns to powerlifting
A powerlifter is going to the World Championships after only taking up the sport two years ago following a football injury.

Takara Hawthorne-Smith, 26, from Wolverhampton, was forced to give up a promising career with Wolves, but the powerlifter will now be in Canada representing Great Britain in June.

  • 10 Apr 2018