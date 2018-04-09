How 'Heidi's Hundred' helped homeless

Video

A schoolgirl who was inspired to tackle homelessness after meeting a rough sleeper while on a family shopping trip has completed 10 lots of 10 sponsored tasks.

Fundraiser Heidi Wallace, seven, from Burntwood in Staffordshire, has raised nearly £1,500 through "Heidi's Hundred".

From 10 minutes of silence to baking 10 cupcakes, funds from the challenge are set to be donated to The Glebe Centre which supports vulnerable adults in Walsall.