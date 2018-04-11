Man loses his head over King Charles I

Media player
King Charles I fan loses his head over monarch
Meet the fan who has lost his head over Charles I.
So keen on the monarch is Daniel Williams, a DJ from Sutton Coldfield, he is touring the UK to share the history of a man to whom, he says, there is more than a beheading.
Dressed as the king, Mr Williams plans to tour locations that Charles I visited.
11 Apr 2018
