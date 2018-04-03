’We need to talk about syphilis’

Media player
Syphilis patient calls for public debate as cases rise
Rates of syphilis have risen to their highest levels in England and Scotland in nearly 70 years.
It can be spread more easily than other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and those infected can carry it without showing any symptoms.
We spoke to Gavin, which isn't his real name, who says he feels guilty that he may have passed on syphilis to others.
03 Apr 2018
