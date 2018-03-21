'Have you just actually shot me?'

Video

A former gang member from Birmingham who was shot by a West Midlands police officer is planning legal action against the force.

Sharif Cousins, 41, was hit in the chest in an alleyway in Rubery last July.

Mr Cousins, who is now a youth worker, claims he is being unfairly targeted because of his criminal past.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.