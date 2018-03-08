'We're big fans of Meghan'
Birmingham crowd welcomes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have met young women at an event in Birmingham aimed at promoting careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Many students were among the crowd waiting for them at Millennium Point.

It's the couple's first visit to the city.

