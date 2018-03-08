Harry and Meghan greeted by Birmingham crowds
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Harry and Meghan welcomed to Birmingham by every man and his dog

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle have arrived in Birmingham for their first official visit to the city.

The streets were lined with crowds who cheered as the couple arrived at Millennium Point.

  • 08 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Meghan Markle on #MeToo and #TimesUp