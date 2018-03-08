Media player
Harry and Meghan welcomed to Birmingham by every man and his dog
Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle have arrived in Birmingham for their first official visit to the city.
The streets were lined with crowds who cheered as the couple arrived at Millennium Point.
08 Mar 2018
