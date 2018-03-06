'We have to crawl off the pitch'
Birmingham City boss Garry Monk demands maximum effort

New Birmingham City boss Garry Monk is demanding maximum effort from his players as he attempts to keep relegation-threatened Blues out of League One.

Monk's reign at St Andrew's begins on Tuesday against his former club Middlesbrough.

Blues currently occupy the Championship's third relegation spot after five successive defeats, which prompted the sacking of Steve Cotterill on Saturday night.

