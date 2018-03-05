School flooded after pipes burst

Video

Freezing temperatures have caused hundreds of pipes to burst across the Midlands.

Hall Green Junior School in Birmingham called out the fire service this morning after it was left flooded.

Severn Trent Water and South Staffs Water have received an "unprecedented" number of phone calls and are asking people to only use water for "essential" purposes

Meanwhile, West Midlands Fire Service is urging people to only dial 999 if there is an emergency after being inundated with phone calls reporting burst pipes.