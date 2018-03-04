Could you make a wooden spoon?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Could you turn a log into a wooden spoon?

JoJo Wood has been making wooden spoons since before she can remember.

The 23-year-old woodworker, originally from Edale, Derbyshire, now works in Birmingham.

She says she'd rather be poorer and happy than stuck in an office doing something she hates.