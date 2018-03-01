Shopkeeper takes on clown mask knifeman

Video

CCTV footage shows the moment a shopkeeper tackles and disarms a knifeman in a clown mask trying to rob the store.

The grappling - in a West Bromwich business in December - ends with the worker chucking away the knife with which he had been threatened.

Police said the offender managed to flee but was chased and apprehended by the shopkeeper until he was spotted by passing officers.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on 23 February, Osbourne Walton, 36, of Young St, West Bromwich, who admitted his offences, was handed a five-year prison sentence for attempted robbery, with eight months to be served concurrently for possession of the knife.