Former prisoner of war, 96, attacked

A 96-year-old former prisoner of war was attacked during a burglary in his home in the Yardley area of Birmingham, police say.

He was pinned to the floor and smothered with a quilt as the raiders searched through his home stealing jewellery, watches and cash.

He was forced to shout for help after the ordeal on Saturday as the raiders disconnected the phone line and removed his emergency pendant.

Speaking to officers after the ordeal he said: "I was a prisoner of war in 1943 and believed I was going to be shot, but I was not as afraid then as I now feel in my own home."

Officers have released CCTV images of the two suspects.