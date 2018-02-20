Big cat perfume plan has lynx effect

Video

A zoo is appealing for unwanted perfume and aftershave to help boost "happy hormones" in its big cats and some of its primates.

Keepers at Dudley Zoo use the strong scents to enrich the animals' environments and say investigating the smells keeps them mentally and physically active.

Jay Haywood, assistant curator, said the sniffing "encourages happy hormones, so you’ll see them playing a lot, rolling over, head-rubbing - they get very excited by it".