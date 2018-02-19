'I was ashamed of what I'd done'

Video

A 20-year-old victim of Matthew Falder has spoken of her "shame" after he persuaded her to send him explicit photos.

Polly, not her real name, was 15 and hunting for babysitting jobs on Gumtree when Falder contacted her claiming to be an artist called Liz. He then used the images to blackmail.

The University of Birmingham lecturer has been described by US Homeland Security as the worst online offender staff have come across.

Polly agreed to speak to the BBC and her words have been voiced by a BBC reporter.