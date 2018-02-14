Real or cake? Mum creates life-size creations of twins
An amateur baker has created life-size cake versions of her twin daughters to celebrate their first birthday.

Lara Mason, 31, from Walsall, spent more than 100 hours crafting the edible version of her daughters Lily and Lyla.