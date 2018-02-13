Scene of evacuation near theatre

Media player
Evacuation scene near Birmingham Rep after 'explosion'
Police cordoned off roads near the Rep theatre in Birmingham after reports of an explosion in a staff area at the venue.
There are no reports of injuries, West Midlands Police said.
13 Feb 2018
