The gifted girl defying homelessness

Generation Gifted: Birmingham girl defying homelessness
What does it take for children from disadvantaged backgrounds to succeed?
Generation Gifted takes a unique look at social mobility through the eyes of six bright teenagers.
The group includes 14-year-old Jada, from Birmingham, who dreams of becoming a paediatrician.
The first episode of Generation Gifted is on BBC Two at 21:00 GMT on 14 February 2018, and available afterwards on iPlayer.
18 Feb 2018
