The drains blocked by flushed wet wipes

Video

A water company says there is an increasing number of sewer network blockages caused by flushed wet wipes.

Birmingham-based Severn Trent Water says it is seeing more of the items in the 45,000 blockages with which it deals each year in the Midlands.

The trade body for the wet wipes industry has agreed to have clearer "do not flush" symbols on packets.

The full story is on Inside Out West Midlands on BBC One at 19:30 GMT on 12 February 2018.