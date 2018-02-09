Curtain falls on Hippodrome

Video

The final curtain looks to be coming down on the Dudley Hippodrome.

Last night, Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council cabinet approved proposals to start legal proceedings to take back the building a little over a year after handing out a five-year lease.

Officers for the local authority said Black Country Hippodrome Ltd (BCHL), who took over the theatre in 2016 with the aim of reopening it, had "failed to achieve key milestones".

They're now going to start legal proceedings, saying they will reveal "exciting plans" for the site's future later this year.